SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.22. 79,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,900. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 615.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 251,523 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 18,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

