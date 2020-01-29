SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSNC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 211,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,664,000 after buying an additional 481,846 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after buying an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,116,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,528,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

