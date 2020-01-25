SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.82

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 83273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SSE PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SSE PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?