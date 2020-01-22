SSE’s (SSE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSE. BNP Paribas boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,369 ($18.01) to GBX 1,461 ($19.22) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,356.86 ($17.85).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,501 ($19.74) on Monday. SSE has a one year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,502 ($19.76). The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,424.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.84.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

