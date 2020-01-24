SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SSPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC raised SSP Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 696.25 ($9.16).

Shares of LON SSPG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 658 ($8.66). 519,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 661.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 667.66. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88).

In related news, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?