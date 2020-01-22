SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SSPG has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 696.25 ($9.16).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 684 ($9.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 661.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 667.83. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SSP Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total value of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

