SSP Group’s (SSPG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SSPG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded SSP Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 696.25 ($9.16).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 676 ($8.89) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 661.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 667.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88).

In other SSP Group news, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

