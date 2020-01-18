SSP Group’s (SSPG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SSPG has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded SSP Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SSP Group to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 712 ($9.37).

Shares of SSPG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 683 ($8.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a one year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 660.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 667.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. SSP Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total value of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

