SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley raised shares of SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

