SSR Mining Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report issued on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 280,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in SSR Mining by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 47,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: Green Investing