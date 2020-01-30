SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded SSR Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.71.

SSRM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. 1,092,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,596. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 121.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 415,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 305.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after buying an additional 1,062,449 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

