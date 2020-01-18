SSR Mining’s (SSRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.34.

Shares of SSRM traded down C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,503. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.83. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.69.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 19,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total transaction of C$475,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,408.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

