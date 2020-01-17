St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,351

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,322 ($17.39) to GBX 1,351 ($17.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.40) target price (up from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,163 ($15.30).

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,108 ($14.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,137.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,045.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

