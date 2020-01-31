St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of St. James’s Place to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,322 ($17.39) to GBX 1,351 ($17.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of St. James’s Place to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,163 ($15.30).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,155.13 ($15.20) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,147.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 41.40. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

