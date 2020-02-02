St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $14.87, approximately 2,964 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.

About St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

