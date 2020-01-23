St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.82

Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 2353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.02.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in St. Joe by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in St. Joe by 15.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in St. Joe by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in St. Joe by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in St. Joe by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Read More: Dividend Achievers