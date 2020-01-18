St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Price Target Raised to GBX 530

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

SMP remained flat at $GBX 500 ($6.58) during trading on Thursday. 85,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 483.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 443.30. St. Modwen Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87).

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

