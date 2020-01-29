St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) PT Raised to GBX 540

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

LON:SMP opened at GBX 498 ($6.55) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 491.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 446.65. St. Modwen Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87). The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.18.

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

