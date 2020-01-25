STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CFO Sells $4,498,688.80 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $4,498,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STAA opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 214.68 and a beta of 2.34. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,758,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,379 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 920,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 146,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 705,217 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 601,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77,142 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

