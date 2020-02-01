STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 6.6%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.91 and last traded at $34.37, approximately 1,111,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 419,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.90 and a beta of 2.34.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Barnes sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $55,294.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,347.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,819 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $5,413,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $1,949,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

