Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Receives €55.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.71 ($64.78).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STM. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of STM traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €57.90 ($67.33). The company had a trading volume of 44,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.83. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 52 week high of €64.55 ($75.06). The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

