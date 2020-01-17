Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 222,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,582. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $67.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Staffing 360 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

