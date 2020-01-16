Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Shares of NASDAQ STAF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 210,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Staffing 360 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is -9.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

