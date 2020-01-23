Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.70

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $116.70 and traded as low as $84.70. Staffline Group shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 76,429 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Staffline Group from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Staffline Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.

Staffline Group Company Profile (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread