Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.67

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 354724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

In other news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,916 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 59,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve