Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.85. Stage Stores shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2,831,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of $102.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stage Stores by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stage Stores by 37.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

