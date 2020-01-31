Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Downgraded by HSBC

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 140 ($1.84). HSBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

SGC has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital lowered Stagecoach Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.78 ($1.94).

SGC stock opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.41. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113.60 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.70 ($2.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The firm has a market cap of $762.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.33.

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Stagecoach Group will post 1654.0001081 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

