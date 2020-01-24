Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STMP. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ STMP traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,645. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $207.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 74.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth about $290,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

