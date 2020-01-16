Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.18) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Shore Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price (down previously from GBX 1,020 ($13.42)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 719.91 ($9.47).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 696.20 ($9.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 707.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 685.59. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

