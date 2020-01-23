Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STAN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price (down from GBX 1,020 ($13.42)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 691.27 ($9.09).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 689 ($9.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 708.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 685.30. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?