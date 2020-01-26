Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) PT Raised to GBX 335 at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (up previously from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).

SLA stock opened at GBX 313.90 ($4.13) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 293.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89.

In related news, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 8,000 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Insiders acquired 8,093 shares of company stock worth $2,629,871 in the last ninety days.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

