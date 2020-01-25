Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).

Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 313.90 ($4.13). The company had a trading volume of 5,459,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 320.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,871.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

