Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Standex Int’l has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Standex Int’l has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standex Int’l to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. Standex Int’l has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $83.18.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.56 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. ValuEngine cut Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

