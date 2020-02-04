Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Standex Int’l’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standex Int’l stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.40. 65,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,769. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. Standex Int’l has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

