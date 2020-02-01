Standex Int’l (SXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) is scheduled to post its Q2 2020 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Standex Int’l to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Standex Int’l to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SXI stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.41. Standex Int’l has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $937.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXI. ValuEngine lowered Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?