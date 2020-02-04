Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $160.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.51. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,559 shares of company stock worth $6,494,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

