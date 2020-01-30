Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Update

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nixon John purchased 169,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Shares of SWK traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.16. 1,391,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

