Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 1-Year High at $169.93

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.93 and last traded at $169.92, with a volume of 44118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

