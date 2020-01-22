Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.94.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $169.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.34. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

