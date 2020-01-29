Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.80-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.00. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.80-9.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.67.

NYSE:SWK traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.75. 2,376,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.38 and its 200-day moving average is $151.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $122.31 and a 1-year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider John H. Wyatt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $2,797,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,534.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

