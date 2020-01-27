Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWK opened at $166.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $118.61 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Nixon John acquired 169,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Zelman & Associates lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

