Stanley J. Meresman Sells 5,000 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guardant Health stock opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,814,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 151.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 99.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,255,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,983 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 23.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,028,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $106,503,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

