Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) & Pretium Resources (OTCMKTS:PVG) Head to Head Review

Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stans Energy and Pretium Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A Pretium Resources $454.56 million 4.44 $36.62 million $0.54 20.17

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Stans Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stans Energy and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 5 3 0 2.38

Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $17.71, indicating a potential upside of 62.59%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Stans Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Stans Energy and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stans Energy N/A N/A -225.18% Pretium Resources 5.18% 9.57% 5.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Stans Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Stans Energy has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Stans Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.