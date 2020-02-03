Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC raised Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

NYSE:STN opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 7.0% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,552,000 after purchasing an additional 311,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 172,277 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Stantec by 49.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stantec by 43.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

