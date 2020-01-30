Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stantec traded as high as C$40.00 and last traded at C$39.97, with a volume of 606071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.05.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STN. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.85.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,948.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 31.84.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?