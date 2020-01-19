Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report $252.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.72 million and the lowest is $249.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $209.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $825.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.91 million to $829.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.04 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.62. 318,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,825. The company has a market cap of $983.48 million, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.67. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $3,417,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

