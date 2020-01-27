Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 507,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.67. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

