Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,800. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

