Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 507,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,750. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $865.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $102,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio