Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBLK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of SBLK opened at $8.50 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $846.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.35 million. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $3,417,000. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

